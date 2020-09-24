Dr. Philip Pancari is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pancari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Pancari
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Pancari
Dr. Philip Pancari is a Hematology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from Boston University School of Medicine, MA and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Pancari's Office Locations
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 2500, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 927-8700
Astera Cancer Care2575 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 681-5241Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pancari was very very detailed in explaining the issues, what we need to do next. How the procedure is performed, who will performed. Why we should have it. Very positive feeling about our situation. He really took his time. Answered all of our questions. We are very happy with him as our Hematologist. I would recommend Dr Pancari to my family members.
About Dr. Philip Pancari
- Hematology
- English
- 1285953158
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center, PA
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, PA
- Boston University School of Medicine, MA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pancari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pancari accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pancari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pancari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pancari.
