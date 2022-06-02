Dr. Papa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Papa, DPM
Overview of Dr. Philip Papa, DPM
Dr. Philip Papa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was suffering from foot issues (plantar fasciitis, heel spurs) and Dr. Papa treated me. I was in pain and not getting satisfaction with another podiatrist I found Dr. Papa and I’m so glad I did. After his examinations and imaging results, he took the time to explain, and cured me. Also he knows how painful cortisone shots can be but he uses a narrower needle which alleviates a lot of pain. He knows how it feels to have life altering foot pain and doesn’t treat you like another patient. He welcomes your questions and will always say to call him of you need him. He’s a podiatrist that is not only a good doctor but a passionate and considerate person, and that is rare to find these days.
About Dr. Philip Papa, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Papa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papa works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Papa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papa.
