Dr. Philip Parr

Podiatry
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Parr is a Podiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Parr works at Academy Foot and Ankle in Southlake, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academy Foot Ankle Specialists
    1940 E State Highway 114 Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3668
  2. 2
    Academy foot & ankle specialists at keller
    4444 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 424-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
  • WHS East Campus
  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
McMurray's Test
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Parr
    About Dr. Philip Parr

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861755829
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Intermountain Medical Center/Salt Lake City Va Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Parr is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Parr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

