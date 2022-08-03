Dr. Philip Parr is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Parr
Overview
Dr. Philip Parr is a Podiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Locations
Academy Foot Ankle Specialists1940 E State Highway 114 Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-3668
Academy foot & ankle specialists at keller4444 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 424-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a long time diabetic with foot ulcers and have seen many Podiatrist. Dr Parr is the best I have ever been to. I love the care I receive, and I will be his patient as long as I live. TOP DOC.
About Dr. Philip Parr
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1861755829
Education & Certifications
- Intermountain Medical Center/Salt Lake City Va Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Oklahoma State University
