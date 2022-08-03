Overview

Dr. Philip Parr is a Podiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Parr works at Academy Foot and Ankle in Southlake, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.