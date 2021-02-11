Overview

Dr. Philip Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.