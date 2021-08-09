Dr. Philip Paty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Paty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Paty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Vascular Health Partners - Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 125, Latham, NY 12110 (518) 782-3900 Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Vascular Health Partners - Amsterdam2520 Riverfront Ctr, Amsterdam, NY 12010 (518) 782-3900 Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Vascular Health Partners - Queensbury123 Quaker Rd Ste 106, Queensbury, NY 12804 (518) 782-3900
Hospital Affiliations
Albany Medical Center Hospital
Albany Memorial Hospital
Ellis Hospital
Nathan Littauer Hospital
Samaritan Hospital
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Anthem
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I would have liked a follow up visit with Dr. Paty but was told he only see's new patients and therefore I could not see him again and had to see a PA instead. Not good.
- General Surgery
37 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1033190541
Albany Mc
Albany Med Coll
Albany Med Coll
ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
