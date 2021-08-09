See All General Surgeons in Latham, NY
Dr. Philip Paty, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Latham, NY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philip Paty, MD

Dr. Philip Paty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Paty works at Vascular Health Partners, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY and Queensbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Health Partners - Latham
    713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 125, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 782-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Vascular Health Partners - Amsterdam
    2520 Riverfront Ctr, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 782-3900
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Vascular Health Partners - Queensbury
    123 Quaker Rd Ste 106, Queensbury, NY 12804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 782-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Nathan Littauer Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Superior Mesenteric Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Paty?

    Aug 09, 2021
    I would have liked a follow up visit with Dr. Paty but was told he only see's new patients and therefore I could not see him again and had to see a PA instead. Not good.
    Lorraine Wiegert — Aug 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Paty, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Paty, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Paty to family and friends

    Dr. Paty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Paty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Paty, MD.

    About Dr. Philip Paty, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033190541
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Mc
    Residency
    • Albany Med Coll
    Internship
    • Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Paty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paty has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Paty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

