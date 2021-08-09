Overview of Dr. Philip Paty, MD

Dr. Philip Paty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Paty works at Vascular Health Partners, Community Care Physicians in Latham, NY with other offices in Amsterdam, NY and Queensbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.