Dr. Philip Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Pearson, MD
Dr. Philip Pearson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson's Office Locations
- 1 630 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA 91189 Directions (626) 795-8454
-
2
Pacific Clinical Research Medical Group301 W Huntington Dr Ste 400, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 218-9840
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Satisfied with service. Very explanatory and professional.
About Dr. Philip Pearson, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
