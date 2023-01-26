Overview

Dr. Philip Perdue, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Unc Lenoir Health Care, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Edgecombe Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Perdue works at Orthopaedics East in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.