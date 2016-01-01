Dr. Philip Perkins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Perkins, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Perkins, DO
Dr. Philip Perkins, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
-
1
Philip Perkins, DO2607 Bridgeport Way W Ste 2G, University Place, WA 98466 Directions (253) 565-9513
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Perkins, DO
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1023105889
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
