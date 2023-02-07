Dr. Philip Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Perlman, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Perlman, MD
Dr. Philip Perlman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Perlman's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset333 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 466-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When Dr Perlman heard I suffered an acoustic trauma, he called me and told me to come in immediately. He made the time to see me prior to his afternoon patients due to the urgency of my situation. I am extremely grateful to have Dr Perlman as my EMT specialist.
About Dr. Philip Perlman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1588604664
Education & Certifications
- Aafprs
- Albany Med Ctr Hosp, Otolaryngology Staten Island Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlman has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.
