Dr. Philip Perona, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Perona, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Perona works at
Locations
Adena Health Pavilion4437 State Route 159 Ste 125, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4570
Ohiohealth Marion General Hospital1000 McKinley Park Dr, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-8400
Hardin Memorial Hospital Speciality Clinic921 E Franklin St, Kenton, OH 43326 Directions (419) 563-9329
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perona is such a caring and compassionate doctor. He always has the time to speak to you personally, answer any question you may have and will explain things until you have no further questions. He is one in a million and we are happy to have him in the area.
About Dr. Philip Perona, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1346296399
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Fell-Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Perona. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perona.
