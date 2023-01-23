Dr. Philip Petrou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Petrou, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Petrou, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
Pain Management - Lower Manhattan156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I was a bit woozy after my procedure and Dr Petrou and his team were very patient. Dr Petrou escorted me to the waiting room.
About Dr. Philip Petrou, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.