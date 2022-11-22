Dr. Philip Philip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Philip, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Philip, MD
Dr. Philip Philip, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston
Dr. Philip's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (888) 777-4167Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philip Philip, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1316985484
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philip has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philip has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Philip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philip.
