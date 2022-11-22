Overview of Dr. Philip Philip, MD

Dr. Philip Philip, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston



Dr. Philip works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus in Novi, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.