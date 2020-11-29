Dr. Philip Pirtle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirtle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Pirtle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Pirtle, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Associates13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 357-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dr.
Frequently Asked Questions
