Overview of Dr. Philip Pitts, MD

Dr. Philip Pitts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center, TMC Bonham Hospital and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pitts works at Primary Care Associates in Sherman, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.