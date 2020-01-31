Dr. Philip Ponder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Ponder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Ponder, MD
Dr. Philip Ponder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Ponder's Office Locations
Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem114 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ponder has taken care of my GYN health for 18+ years. He listens attentively to everything shared pertaining to my overall health with, of course, a focus on my GYN health. He asks insightful questions and works with me to resolve any GYN issues. He's open to exploring a new idea relating to my GYN health. Dr. Ponder makes me feel as though he's only interested in me and my health that day. He most definitely spends whatever time is required to take care of any concerns or questions. He's assisted me in getting some GYN-related issues resolved through the years. Yes, I highly recommend Dr. Ponder.
About Dr. Philip Ponder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1487693826
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Dr. Ponder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ponder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ponder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ponder has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ponder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ponder speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ponder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ponder.
