See All Dermatopathologists in New York, NY
Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD

Dermatopathology
3.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1035 5th Ave Ste C, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 794-3548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impetigo
Athlete's Foot
Cellulitis
Impetigo
Athlete's Foot
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prioleau?

    Apr 03, 2022
    Dr. Prioleau is the best doctor I have ever had the privilege of being treated by in my entire life. His professional skills including dermatological surgery are beyond compare. His personal style, his caring, his patience in explaining and his respect for his patients’ time is truly remarkable and so much appreciated. I would recommend Dr. Prioleau without reservation and if you are fortunate to become one of his patients you will know exactly what I mean. Superlatives are hardly enough to describe this remarkable physician.
    Michael G. Adams — Apr 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prioleau to family and friends

    Dr. Prioleau's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prioleau

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD.

    About Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689759672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prioleau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prioleau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Prioleau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prioleau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prioleau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prioleau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.