Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prioleau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1035 5th Ave Ste C, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 794-3548
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prioleau?
Dr. Prioleau is the best doctor I have ever had the privilege of being treated by in my entire life. His professional skills including dermatological surgery are beyond compare. His personal style, his caring, his patience in explaining and his respect for his patients’ time is truly remarkable and so much appreciated. I would recommend Dr. Prioleau without reservation and if you are fortunate to become one of his patients you will know exactly what I mean. Superlatives are hardly enough to describe this remarkable physician.
About Dr. Philip Prioleau, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1689759672
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prioleau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Prioleau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prioleau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prioleau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prioleau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.