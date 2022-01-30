Dr. Philip Rabito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Rabito, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Rabito, MD
Dr. Philip Rabito, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Rabito's Office Locations
George A Falk MD PC150 E 77th St Ofc 1D, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 452-9661
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Such a great culture in medical practice: professional, knowledgeable, friendly, patient. Deep search into details for the best results. Thank you so much for your help and everything that you've done!
About Dr. Philip Rabito, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabito has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabito accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabito has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabito.
