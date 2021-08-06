Dr. Philip Rasulo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Rasulo, MD
Dr. Philip Rasulo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Rasulo works at
Philip S Rasulo MD PA724 39th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 746-0120
I want to make an appointment but when I call a message says the phone has been disconnected. Please call me at 941-417-7783. My name is Judy McIntyre. My address is 4020 Buena VISTA Dr S Elenton Fl 34222
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427007699
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Nassau Co Med Ctr
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rasulo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasulo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasulo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasulo has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasulo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rasulo speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasulo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasulo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasulo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasulo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.