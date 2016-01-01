Overview

Dr. Philip Renfroe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marion, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Renfroe works at Indiana Wesleyan Univ. Health Ctr in Marion, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.