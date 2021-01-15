Dr. Philip Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Rich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Rich, MD
Dr. Philip Rich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Rich works at
Dr. Rich's Office Locations
Sierra Mountain Health628 Lake St, Reno, NV 89501 Directions (775) 329-1717
West Hills1240 E 9th St, Reno, NV 89512 Directions (775) 323-0478MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr.Rich last week. I signed in for my appointment. I waited in the waiting room until the doctor was ready for my appointment. Dr.Rich asked me some questions. I made a decision to change my medication dosage and he agreed with me. I like that he cares about what I have to say about my medication. Once my appointment was done, I made a follow-up with the receptionist. I like the small office staff and small practice. I feel comfortable at the office.
About Dr. Philip Rich, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1235108804
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich works at
Dr. Rich has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
