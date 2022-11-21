Dr. Philip Rizzuto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzuto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Rizzuto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philip Rizzuto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Providence Office120 Dudley St Ste 301, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-6622
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
After having bit of skin cancer which required a large amount of skin removed from under eye. I saw the before pic and it was frightening but now my cheek looks amazing all the way up to my tear duck. Thank you doctor
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne State U
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Buffalo/Millard Fillmore Hosps
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
