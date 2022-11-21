See All Ophthalmologists in Providence, RI
Super Profile

Dr. Philip Rizzuto, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (167)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philip Rizzuto, MD

Dr. Philip Rizzuto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Rizzuto works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rizzuto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Office
    Providence Office
120 Dudley St Ste 301, Providence, RI 02905
(401) 274-6622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Blepharitis
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 167 ratings
    Patient Ratings (167)
    5 Star
    (161)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 21, 2022
    After having bit of skin cancer which required a large amount of skin removed from under eye. I saw the before pic and it was frightening but now my cheek looks amazing all the way up to my tear duck. Thank you doctor
    Check repair — Nov 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Rizzuto, MD
    About Dr. Philip Rizzuto, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710950142
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge Eye Inst/Wayne State U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Buffalo/Millard Fillmore Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Rizzuto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzuto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizzuto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizzuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizzuto works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Rizzuto’s profile.

    Dr. Rizzuto has seen patients for Blepharitis, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizzuto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    167 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizzuto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizzuto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizzuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizzuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

