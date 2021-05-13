Dr. Philip Robb Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robb Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Robb Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Robb Jr, MD
Dr. Philip Robb Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Robb Jr's Office Locations
Robb Family ENT3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 575 Bldg C, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 410-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Robb and highly recommend him! Had a face/neck lift and couldn't have been happier with the outcome and excellent care he provided. He's not a five star....he is a ten star in my book! Thank you Dr. Robb!
About Dr. Philip Robb Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
