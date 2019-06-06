Overview

Dr. Philip Romm, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Romm works at CARDIOVASCULAR GRP in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.