Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Rosen, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Rosen, MD
Dr. Philip Rosen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
-
1
Willamette Urology PC2973 12th St SE, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 561-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Santiam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
About Dr. Philip Rosen, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194986026
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.