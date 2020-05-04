Overview of Dr. Philip Rosenfeld, MD

Dr. Philip Rosenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Rosenfeld works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.