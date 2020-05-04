Dr. Philip Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Rosenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Rosenfeld's Office Locations
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7107 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I could not get an appointment with Dr Rosenfeld yet, but I'm waiting because I was referred to him from Argentina, and was told he is the best in his field. I'm losing my sight and I hope he might help me. I hope they'll call me and I can see him asap!
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285659722
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rosenfeld has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
