Dr. Philip Ryan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Dr. Philip Ryan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.

Dr. Ryan works at Diabetes Endocrinology & Lipidology Center Inc. in Martinsburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diabetes Endocrinology & Lipidology Center Inc.
    176 Health Care Ln Ste B, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 260-1060
    Diabetes Endocrinology & Lipidology Center
    2011 Professional Ct, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 260-1060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkeley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iodine Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Iodine Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Abnormal Thyroid
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 26, 2019
    My son and I see DrRyan and I feel this man is extremely professional and knowledgeable. He tells you the truth and holds nothing back. If you are doing well, he will praise you. If you are not he will tell you and give you ideas on how to fix it. Staff is friendly and professional. They always answer the phone so you never have to talk to a machine. I highly recommend him to anyone with diabetes.
    Brian — Dec 26, 2019
    About Dr. Philip Ryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043396229
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • METHODIST HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryan works at Diabetes Endocrinology & Lipidology Center Inc. in Martinsburg, WV. View the full address on Dr. Ryan’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

