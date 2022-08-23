Dr. Saltiel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Saltiel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Saltiel, MD
Dr. Philip Saltiel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Saltiel works at
Dr. Saltiel's Office Locations
-
1
Gregory R Alsip MD PC150 E 58th St Fl 25, New York, NY 10155 Directions (212) 223-2920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saltiel?
Thorough. Focussed. Listens carefully. What else is there?
About Dr. Philip Saltiel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710972948
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltiel works at
Dr. Saltiel has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltiel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.