Dr. Saragoza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Saragoza, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Saragoza, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Locations
Emily Abbenante-honold Phd LLC2395 Oak Valley Dr Ste 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 995-5181
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saragoza was an amazing help to begin my journey to heal my mental health. He pointed me in the right direction many times and was a great listening ear to all of my concerns. I am happy to have worked with him.
About Dr. Philip Saragoza, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English
- 1730202599
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saragoza accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saragoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saragoza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saragoza.
