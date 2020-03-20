Dr. Philip Sarges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Sarges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Sarges, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO.
Dr. Sarges works at
Locations
Grand Junction Endoscopy Center1035 Wellington Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 242-6600
RMG Arapahoe in Littleton Clinic & Endoscopy Center1001 Southpark Dr, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 722-8987Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sarge's is young, motivated, intelligent and eager to have his patients feel well and be healthy. My gastro retired and I was very grateful to find Dr Sarges. He put me on a new medication and it has done wonders. He told me he wanted to see me in remission and I feel like I am thanks to him.
About Dr. Philip Sarges, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Sarges has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarges works at
Dr. Sarges has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarges. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarges.
