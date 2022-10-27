Overview

Dr. Philip Sasso, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Sasso works at SEPA Pain Management in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA, Chalfont, PA, East Norriton, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.