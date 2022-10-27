See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Horsham, PA
Pain Medicine
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Sasso, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Sasso works at SEPA Pain Management in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA, Chalfont, PA, East Norriton, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. David Goodman, MD
Locations

  1
    SEPA Pain Management
    721 Dresher Rd Ste 2500, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  2
    SEPA Pain Management
    1200 Old York Rd Dept, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  3
    SEPA Pain Management
    1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  4
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    325 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  5
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  6
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    820 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 27, 2022
    An exceptional physician for many reasons. First of all he listens - really listens. After he has gathered all the information from the patient, he gives options for treatment. And explains everything so one can understand. I have had three procedures from Dr Sasso and all have been very helpful. Whether doing a procedure or during an office visit his skills are second to none. I highly recommend.
    Pat Miles — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Sasso, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831191089
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Sasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sasso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasso has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

