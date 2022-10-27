Dr. Philip Sasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Sasso, MD
Dr. Philip Sasso, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
SEPA Pain Management721 Dresher Rd Ste 2500, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain Management1200 Old York Rd Dept, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain Management1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain & Spine325 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain & Spine508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain & Spine820 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (855) 235-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
An exceptional physician for many reasons. First of all he listens - really listens. After he has gathered all the information from the patient, he gives options for treatment. And explains everything so one can understand. I have had three procedures from Dr Sasso and all have been very helpful. Whether doing a procedure or during an office visit his skills are second to none. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Philip Sasso, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831191089
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Sasso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasso has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasso.
