Dr. Philip Savia Jr, MD
Dr. Philip Savia Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Concord Hospital- Franklin, Concord Hospital- Laconia and Huggins Hospital.
Commonwealth Health Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery670 S River St Ste 203, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 552-7110
- Concord Hospital- Franklin
- Concord Hospital- Laconia
- Huggins Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr Savia is very thorough. He listens to your concerns and takes time with his patients. He is very knowledgeable and I would definitely recommend him as a neurologist.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1487733564
- University Hospital
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Savia Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savia Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savia Jr has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savia Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Savia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savia Jr.
