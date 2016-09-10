Overview of Dr. Philip Scharper Jr, MD

Dr. Philip Scharper Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Scharper Jr works at Lancaster Retina Specialists PC in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Floaters and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.