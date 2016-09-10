Dr. Philip Scharper Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharper Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Scharper Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Scharper Jr, MD
Dr. Philip Scharper Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Scharper Jr's Office Locations
Lancaster Retina Specialists PC2150 Harrisburg Pike Ste 370, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 399-8790
Northwest Surgery Associates2411 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's the most compassionate human being I've ever had the honor of knowing. Always professional and thorough, never rushing through treatments. I can't express enough how grateful I am to him.
About Dr. Philip Scharper Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharper Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharper Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scharper Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scharper Jr has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Floaters and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scharper Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scharper Jr speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharper Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharper Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharper Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharper Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.