Dr. Philip Schoenfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Schoenfeld, MD
Dr. Philip Schoenfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Children's National Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schoenfeld's Office Locations
Feldman ENT Group5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1535, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-8847
Feldman ENT Group1145 19th St NW Ste 402, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (301) 652-8847
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's National Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schoenfeld is miracle worker! I cannot stress enough what he has done for me. I am indebted to him for giving me my life back. I could not breathe through my nose at all for over a year and as a result, could not exercise or sleep through the night. He assured me that immediately after my surgery I would be able to breathe, and that is exactly what happened! Since my surgery I have had the best sleep, and I wake up feeling refreshed. For anyone suffering (because I did) there is hope and Dr. Schoenfeld is there to do it!
About Dr. Philip Schoenfeld, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891768875
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Brooke Army Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoenfeld has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Enlarged Turbinates and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schoenfeld speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenfeld.
