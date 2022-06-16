Overview of Dr. Philip Schoenfeld, MD

Dr. Philip Schoenfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Children's National Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schoenfeld works at Feldman ENT Group in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Enlarged Turbinates and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.