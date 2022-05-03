Overview of Dr. Philip Schwartz, MD

Dr. Philip Schwartz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.