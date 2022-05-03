Dr. Philip Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Schwartz, MD
Dr. Philip Schwartz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
- 1 1902 N Scott St, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 655-0121
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went in with my daughter with lots of apprehension. His office manager had already relieved much of my stress at our phone conversation. She was very knowledgeable and caring, most of all. Dr Schwartz listened very intently to my concerns and was very reassuring. He was very thorough in going over her records and never, at any time, did he appear to be rushed or not really listening.. I was amazed at his kindness and his way of explaining everything, so I could understand, without making me feel, in any way, incompetent. I wish I could give him 10 stars because I have never left a doctor's office saying "wow, what a kind person that was". Thank you Dr Schwartz and your amazing staff
About Dr. Philip Schwartz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144291212
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
