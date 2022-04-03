Overview of Dr. Philip Serbin, MD

Dr. Philip Serbin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center and Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.



Dr. Serbin works at Hamblen Urology Clinic in Morristown, TN with other offices in Tazewell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.