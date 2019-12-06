Dr. Philip Shore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Shore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philip Shore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Shore To Shore Medical Group18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 302, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 886-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shore and his team are all fine people and make every patient feel like they are welcome and special. Dr. shore is a personable and knowledgeable man and concerned with every patient and their individual needs. I've always been treated with kindness, friendliness and professionalism. A pleasure to recommend you.
About Dr. Philip Shore, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Shore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shore.
