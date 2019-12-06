See All Family Doctors in Northridge, CA
Dr. Philip Shore, MD

Family Medicine
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Philip Shore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Shore works at Shore Medical Group in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shore To Shore Medical Group
    18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 302, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 886-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 06, 2019
    Dr. Shore and his team are all fine people and make every patient feel like they are welcome and special. Dr. shore is a personable and knowledgeable man and concerned with every patient and their individual needs. I've always been treated with kindness, friendliness and professionalism. A pleasure to recommend you.
    Happy Ballerina — Dec 06, 2019
    About Dr. Philip Shore, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • 1295750529
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oh State University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Shore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shore works at Shore Medical Group in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shore’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

