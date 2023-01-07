Dr. Philip Shrake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Shrake, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Shrake, MD
Dr. Philip Shrake, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Shrake works at
Dr. Shrake's Office Locations
Gwinnett Radiation Oncology311 Philip Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shrake, the nursing staff, technicians, and front desk staff were exceptional. I was very impressed with the professionalism. The technicians were a pleasure to work with every day of my prostate cancer treatments. They answered my questions with enthusiasm. Everything went as discussed before treatments.
About Dr. Philip Shrake, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1376527531
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Shrake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrake.
