Dr. Philip Silverstone, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Silverstone, MD
Dr. Philip Silverstone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.
Dr. Silverstone's Office Locations
1
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC202 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 795-0766
2
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC325 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 795-0766
3
Branford Rehabilitation Center1236 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 488-5688
4
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC2 Trap Falls Rd Ste 104, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 944-0464
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Silverstone for over 20 years. I recommend him all the time to my family and friends.
About Dr. Philip Silverstone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1164525069
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverstone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverstone has seen patients for Migraine, Stye and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstone.
