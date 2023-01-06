Overview of Dr. Philip Smith, MD

Dr. Philip Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UAMS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Smith works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Arkadelphia, AR and North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.