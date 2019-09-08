Overview of Dr. Philip Smith, MD

Dr. Philip Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Jackson Eye Associates in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.