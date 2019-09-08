Dr. Philip Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Smith, MD
Dr. Philip Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Jackson Eye Associates1200 N State St Ste 330, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 353-2020
Jackson Eye Associates-Madison401 Baptist Dr Ste 201, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 853-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I was very impressed with Dr Phil (Phillip Smith) and his Staff. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Philip Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1942206149
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health System
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.