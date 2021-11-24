Overview of Dr. Philip Smucker, MD

Dr. Philip Smucker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM.



Dr. Smucker works at CHRISTUS St. Vincent Neurosurgical Associates in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Deformities and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.