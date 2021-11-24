Dr. Philip Smucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Smucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Smucker, MD
Dr. Philip Smucker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM.
Dr. Smucker works at
Dr. Smucker's Office Locations
-
1
CHRISTUS St. Vincent Neurosurgical Associates465 Saint Michaels Dr Ste 107, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 988-3233
-
2
St Vincent Hospital455 Saint Michaels Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 988-3233MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Christus St. Vincent Physicians Medical Center2990 Rodeo Park Dr E, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 988-3233
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Los Alamos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smucker?
Can’t say enough good things about Dr. Smucker and the treatment I received at Christus St Vincent.
About Dr. Philip Smucker, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1255508461
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smucker works at
Dr. Smucker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Deformities and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Smucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.