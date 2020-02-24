Overview of Dr. Philip Solomon, MD

Dr. Philip Solomon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Solomon works at Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Blakeney in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.