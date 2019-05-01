Overview of Dr. Philip Spadafora, DO

Dr. Philip Spadafora, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Spadafora works at Long Island Prof Med Svs in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.