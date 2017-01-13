Dr. Philip St Raymond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Raymond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip St Raymond, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip St Raymond, MD
Dr. Philip St Raymond, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.
Dr. St Raymond works at
Dr. St Raymond's Office Locations
Donald Nelson M D P C1945 Mesquite Ave Ste A, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-1800
- 2 1720 Mesquite Ave Ste 100B, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.St Raymond was very thorough in his exam ,gave me all the time I needed to explain my condition, and was the first doctor I have every had that personally called me on my home phone to ask how I was doing and to give me an update on my exam.
About Dr. Philip St Raymond, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1609971076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Raymond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Raymond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Raymond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Raymond works at
Dr. St Raymond has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Raymond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. St Raymond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Raymond.
