Overview of Dr. Philip St Raymond, MD

Dr. Philip St Raymond, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. St Raymond works at Donald Nelson M D P C in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.