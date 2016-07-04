See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Philip Stein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Philip Stein, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.7 (7)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Stein, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.

Dr. Stein works at St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell
    100 Kings Way E Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-0644

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?

    Jul 04, 2016
    Dr. Stein is a very knowledgeable doctor who works very well with children. I would recommend him highly.
    Allentown, PA — Jul 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Stein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Stein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stein to family and friends

    Dr. Stein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Stein, MD.

    About Dr. Philip Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689831968
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    Dr. Stein has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Philip Stein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.