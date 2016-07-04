Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Stein, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.
Dr. Stein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Endocrinology - Sewell100 Kings Way E Ste C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 582-0644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Dr. Stein is a very knowledgeable doctor who works very well with children. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Philip Stein, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1689831968
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.