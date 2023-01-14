See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Neurosurgery
Dr. Philip Stieg, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Stieg works at Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stieg's Office Locations

    Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center
    1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021
    Neurological Surgery
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Meningiomas
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Meningiomas

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Meningiomas
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Adult Brain Tumor
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Body Tumor
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Concussion
Craniopharyngioma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Facial Pain
Hemifacial Spasm
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting
Medulloblastoma
Moyamoya Disease
Myelopathy
Neurofibromatosis
Osteosarcoma
Parkinsonism
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
Schwannoma
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Stereotaxis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hematoma
Thrombosis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Jan 14, 2023
    Dr. Stieg and his helpful, cordial and very efficient support staff fit me in surprisingly quickly(with a good referral), in what initially seemed a possibly urgent situation. They went the distance to fit me in and my experience while there was efficient but relaxed and thorough. Dr. Stieg and his clinical staff inspired confidence while conducting a warm, extremely competent consult and personal interaction. Dr. Stieg then made a pretty fantastic referral to another clinician as top notch as himself for further testing that needed to be done and possible treatment. I would/will happily return to him in a flash should I need his expertise again and recommend him and his entire office wholeheartedly for their exceptional care.
    T.G. — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philip Stieg, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124047857
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
