Dr. Philip Stieg, PHD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Neurological Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Dr. Stieg and his helpful, cordial and very efficient support staff fit me in surprisingly quickly(with a good referral), in what initially seemed a possibly urgent situation. They went the distance to fit me in and my experience while there was efficient but relaxed and thorough. Dr. Stieg and his clinical staff inspired confidence while conducting a warm, extremely competent consult and personal interaction. Dr. Stieg then made a pretty fantastic referral to another clinician as top notch as himself for further testing that needed to be done and possible treatment. I would/will happily return to him in a flash should I need his expertise again and recommend him and his entire office wholeheartedly for their exceptional care.
Dr. Stieg has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stieg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
176 patients have reviewed Dr. Stieg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stieg.
