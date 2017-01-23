Dr. Philip Suarez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Suarez Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Suarez Jr, MD
Dr. Philip Suarez Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.
Dr. Suarez Jr's Office Locations
Victoria Womens Clinic110 Medical Dr Ste 100, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 578-5233
Victoria Womens Clinic Citizens Branch2705 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (361) 578-5233
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a high risk pregnancy and he was very cautious and made me feel very comfortable knowing everything was okay with the baby up until my delivery. I will use him again if we choose to have any other children. He's an over all awesome doctor!
About Dr. Philip Suarez Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1326127085
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suarez Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez Jr has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suarez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.