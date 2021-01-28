See All Dermatologists in Billings, MT
Dr. Philip Tallman, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (67)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Tallman, MD is a Dermatologist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Vincent Healthcare.

Dr. Tallman works at Unity Family Healthcare in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Melanoma and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Billings Dermatology & Aesthetics
    2294 Grant Rd, Billings, MT 59102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 294-9515

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Vincent Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rosacea
Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Michelle Qualls — Jan 28, 2021
    About Dr. Philip Tallman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760485619
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Society For Mohs Surgeons
    Residency
    • U Miami - Jackson Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tallman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tallman works at Unity Family Healthcare in Billings, MT. View the full address on Dr. Tallman’s profile.

    Dr. Tallman has seen patients for Rosacea, Melanoma and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tallman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tallman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tallman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

