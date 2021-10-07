See All Neurosurgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Philip Tally, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Philip Tally, MD

Dr. Philip Tally, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester

Dr. Tally works at Neurospinal Associates in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tally's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurospinal Associates
    200 3rd Ave W Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 794-3118
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    Oct 07, 2021
    I will only see Dr Tally he has done a back and a neck surgery on me. I am able to walk because of him. I have a life because of him.
    Connie Wilkins — Oct 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Tally, MD
    About Dr. Philip Tally, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1982660049
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Tally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tally works at Neurospinal Associates in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tally’s profile.

    Dr. Tally has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tally.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

