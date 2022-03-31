Overview of Dr. Philip Tasca, MD

Dr. Philip Tasca, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Tasca works at The Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Nanuet, NY and Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.